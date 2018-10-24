6563 Eddinghill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful large single family ocean view home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master suite has it's own bathroom. View to the huge back yard, ocean and beyond. Hardwood flooring through out the house with carpeted family room. Formal living room with fire place and connect to formal dinning room. Big family room next to the dining room has plenty of space for all of your family activities. On top of the family room there is huge great room and view deck for you to enjoy. Bright Kitchen with granite island ,menu planning desk and plenty of cabinets. Rare find large back yard with flat area has ocean view all the way to Malibu and Santa Monica. Solar power panel reduce the electricity bill. Excellent school district and very convenient location to schools, shopping, commute to the south bay.