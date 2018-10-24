All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
6563 Eddinghill Drive
6563 Eddinghill Drive

6563 Eddinghill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6563 Eddinghill Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Beautiful large single family ocean view home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master suite has it's own bathroom. View to the huge back yard, ocean and beyond. Hardwood flooring through out the house with carpeted family room. Formal living room with fire place and connect to formal dinning room. Big family room next to the dining room has plenty of space for all of your family activities. On top of the family room there is huge great room and view deck for you to enjoy. Bright Kitchen with granite island ,menu planning desk and plenty of cabinets. Rare find large back yard with flat area has ocean view all the way to Malibu and Santa Monica. Solar power panel reduce the electricity bill. Excellent school district and very convenient location to schools, shopping, commute to the south bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6563 Eddinghill Drive have any available units?
6563 Eddinghill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6563 Eddinghill Drive have?
Some of 6563 Eddinghill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6563 Eddinghill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6563 Eddinghill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6563 Eddinghill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6563 Eddinghill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6563 Eddinghill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6563 Eddinghill Drive offers parking.
Does 6563 Eddinghill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6563 Eddinghill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6563 Eddinghill Drive have a pool?
No, 6563 Eddinghill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6563 Eddinghill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6563 Eddinghill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6563 Eddinghill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6563 Eddinghill Drive has units with dishwashers.
