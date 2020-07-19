All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
6508 Via Colinita
6508 Via Colinita

6508 via Colinita
Location

6508 via Colinita, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Spectacular recent designer Remodeled Home. Located in the Award-winning Palos Verdes Schools district. This two level 4-bedroom 4 bath, Dual Master suite home has views from all bedrooms, Kitchen, great room and living room of the City and Ocean. Entry Level floor has the Kitchen, Formal dining, 1 Full Bath in the Master, Powder room, Great room and the Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet. Lower level Has Three Large bedrooms, Two full baths and one multi-purpose room which has a closet and can be utilized as a bedroom, making it a 5-bedroom home. Home has Recessed lights, Crown moldings, Central Air/Heat, Vaulted ceilings and Hardwood floors throughout. New Electric Panel to handle all your power needs and whole house water softener and R.O. filter system. The Gourmet Kitchen has brand new commercial grade Appliances and a 4 person breakfast bar. Entertain, Dine or just relax on the two huge outdoor areas on each level. Attached 1.5 car garage with direct access and a large backyard. Quiet street and great Neighborhood. Ready to call home
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

