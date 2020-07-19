6508 Via Colinita

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Spectacular recent designer Remodeled Home. Located in the Award-winning Palos Verdes Schools district. This two level 4-bedroom 4 bath, Dual Master suite home has views from all bedrooms, Kitchen, great room and living room of the City and Ocean. Entry Level floor has the Kitchen, Formal dining, 1 Full Bath in the Master, Powder room, Great room and the Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet. Lower level Has Three Large bedrooms, Two full baths and one multi-purpose room which has a closet and can be utilized as a bedroom, making it a 5-bedroom home. Home has Recessed lights, Crown moldings, Central Air/Heat, Vaulted ceilings and Hardwood floors throughout. New Electric Panel to handle all your power needs and whole house water softener and R.O. filter system. The Gourmet Kitchen has brand new commercial grade Appliances and a 4 person breakfast bar. Entertain, Dine or just relax on the two huge outdoor areas on each level. Attached 1.5 car garage with direct access and a large backyard. Quiet street and great Neighborhood. Ready to call home

Contact us to schedule a showing.