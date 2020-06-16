All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 6215 Monero Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
6215 Monero Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

6215 Monero Dr.

6215 Monero Drive · (424) 404-0803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6215 Monero Dr. · Avail. now

$5,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard. Entryway with skylights that allow for great amount of natural lighting. Large kitchen with sit in breakfast area that has been remodeled from top to bottom. All brand new cabinets countertops. Wood floors throughout all living areas with large open dining room and family room just off the kitchen. Two bedrooms with on full on suite bathrooms. Fully enclosed sunroom. Amazing backyard with patio and deck that is great for entertaining. This one of a kind property has a view from the backyard that you truly have to see to believe. Complete unobstructed view of the entire Los Angeles city skyline and mountain range. To top it all off the entire coast line and ocean view all the way up to Malibu. House comes complete with a two garage. Other amenitites include completely wired security system, central heating and a/c, full laundry room with brand new washer, remote controlled patio shade, and so much more. If you have any questions or if you are interested in taking a tour you can reach Nick from KNM Property Management at 310-989-9023.

(RLNE4409192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 Monero Dr. have any available units?
6215 Monero Dr. has a unit available for $5,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 Monero Dr. have?
Some of 6215 Monero Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 Monero Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6215 Monero Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 Monero Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6215 Monero Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6215 Monero Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6215 Monero Dr. does offer parking.
Does 6215 Monero Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 Monero Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 Monero Dr. have a pool?
No, 6215 Monero Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6215 Monero Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6215 Monero Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 Monero Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 Monero Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6215 Monero Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity