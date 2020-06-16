6215 Monero Dr.

Amenities

GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard. Entryway with skylights that allow for great amount of natural lighting. Large kitchen with sit in breakfast area that has been remodeled from top to bottom. All brand new cabinets countertops. Wood floors throughout all living areas with large open dining room and family room just off the kitchen. Two bedrooms with on full on suite bathrooms. Fully enclosed sunroom. Amazing backyard with patio and deck that is great for entertaining. This one of a kind property has a view from the backyard that you truly have to see to believe. Complete unobstructed view of the entire Los Angeles city skyline and mountain range. To top it all off the entire coast line and ocean view all the way up to Malibu. House comes complete with a two garage. Other amenitites include completely wired security system, central heating and a/c, full laundry room with brand new washer, remote controlled patio shade, and so much more. If you have any questions or if you are interested in taking a tour you can reach Nick from KNM Property Management at 310-989-9023.



(RLNE4409192)