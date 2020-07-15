All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 5947 Armaga Springs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
5947 Armaga Springs Road
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

5947 Armaga Springs Road

5947 Armaga Spring Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5947 Armaga Spring Rd, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath first-floor corner unit in a serene community. Awesome location with close access to grocery stores & shopping malls. Centrally located in the heart of Rancho Palos Verdes near award-winning schools and parks. Brand new floors, quartz counter top in the kitchen and granite in the master bathroom area. Dual pane windows and shutters throughout the house. Spacious master suite offers double entry door, walk-in closet, vanity area with extra storage, and bathroom. Both bathrooms have been updated. Washer and dryer inside the unit. This is a move-in ready condo with all appliances. Unit has two adjacent covered parking spots in garage area with its own storage shed. Swimming pool area offers nice seating and barbecue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5947 Armaga Springs Road have any available units?
5947 Armaga Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5947 Armaga Springs Road have?
Some of 5947 Armaga Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5947 Armaga Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5947 Armaga Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5947 Armaga Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5947 Armaga Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5947 Armaga Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 5947 Armaga Springs Road offers parking.
Does 5947 Armaga Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5947 Armaga Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5947 Armaga Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 5947 Armaga Springs Road has a pool.
Does 5947 Armaga Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 5947 Armaga Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5947 Armaga Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5947 Armaga Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconyRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles