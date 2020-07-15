5947 Armaga Springs Road

Amenities

Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath first-floor corner unit in a serene community. Awesome location with close access to grocery stores & shopping malls. Centrally located in the heart of Rancho Palos Verdes near award-winning schools and parks. Brand new floors, quartz counter top in the kitchen and granite in the master bathroom area. Dual pane windows and shutters throughout the house. Spacious master suite offers double entry door, walk-in closet, vanity area with extra storage, and bathroom. Both bathrooms have been updated. Washer and dryer inside the unit. This is a move-in ready condo with all appliances. Unit has two adjacent covered parking spots in garage area with its own storage shed. Swimming pool area offers nice seating and barbecue.