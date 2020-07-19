Beautiful Property, showing love and care, split level, with a huge family room, walking pantry near Kitchen, large eat-in, newly renovated kitchen, with plank hardwood floor. Very close to Ridge Crest California Unified School District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5651 Scotwood Drive have any available units?
5651 Scotwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.