Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5651 Scotwood Drive

5651 Scotwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5651 Scotwood Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Property, showing love and care, split level, with a huge family room, walking pantry near Kitchen, large eat-in, newly renovated kitchen, with plank hardwood floor. Very close to Ridge Crest California Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5651 Scotwood Drive have any available units?
5651 Scotwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5651 Scotwood Drive have?
Some of 5651 Scotwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5651 Scotwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5651 Scotwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5651 Scotwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5651 Scotwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5651 Scotwood Drive offer parking?
No, 5651 Scotwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5651 Scotwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5651 Scotwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5651 Scotwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5651 Scotwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5651 Scotwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5651 Scotwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5651 Scotwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5651 Scotwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
