Last updated September 10 2019 at 12:07 AM

5020 Blackhorse Road

5020 Blackhorse Road · No Longer Available
Location

5020 Blackhorse Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new kitchen, fresh paint and newer carpet. Close to schools and shopping. A real must see. Sorry, no pets of any kind.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Blackhorse Road have any available units?
5020 Blackhorse Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 5020 Blackhorse Road currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Blackhorse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Blackhorse Road pet-friendly?
No, 5020 Blackhorse Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5020 Blackhorse Road offer parking?
No, 5020 Blackhorse Road does not offer parking.
Does 5020 Blackhorse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Blackhorse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Blackhorse Road have a pool?
No, 5020 Blackhorse Road does not have a pool.
Does 5020 Blackhorse Road have accessible units?
No, 5020 Blackhorse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Blackhorse Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 Blackhorse Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 Blackhorse Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5020 Blackhorse Road does not have units with air conditioning.
