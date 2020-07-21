45 Oceanaire Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit game room parking pool garage new construction

Impressive contemporary private masterpiece in a quiet location.This stunning brand-new custom contemporary masterpiece is a sight to behold on 1.3 acre lot sitting on approximately 7100 ft.².With four bedrooms seven bathrooms (Master bathroom includes his and hers water closets) and a four car garage.

From the moment you enter the house your eyes are drawn to the explosive Catalina Island view, with panoramic ocean views beyond compare this flawless home as set a new standard for luxury homes in Rancho Palos Verdes. This home is an entertainers dream featuring an oversized lap pool, outdoor covered patio with a gas fire pit, a game room with built-in wet bar with marble stone countertops, kitchen nook, a large office or entertainment room.Underground vaults for pool equipment, an enclosed outside area for a boat or an RV.

Tiered hillside with cement steps to the bottom of the property (300 steps).Was once an avocado ranch.This property features hickory floors throughout the house and tile.Subzero and wolf appliances in the kitchen/Wet bar and surround sound system. A must-see trophy gem in a very quiet and private location. Easy access to freeways.