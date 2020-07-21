All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:27 AM

45 Oceanaire Drive

45 Oceanaire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

45 Oceanaire Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Impressive contemporary private masterpiece in a quiet location.This stunning brand-new custom contemporary masterpiece is a sight to behold on 1.3 acre lot sitting on approximately 7100 ft.².With four bedrooms seven bathrooms (Master bathroom includes his and hers water closets) and a four car garage.
From the moment you enter the house your eyes are drawn to the explosive Catalina Island view, with panoramic ocean views beyond compare this flawless home as set a new standard for luxury homes in Rancho Palos Verdes. This home is an entertainers dream featuring an oversized lap pool, outdoor covered patio with a gas fire pit, a game room with built-in wet bar with marble stone countertops, kitchen nook, a large office or entertainment room.Underground vaults for pool equipment, an enclosed outside area for a boat or an RV.
Tiered hillside with cement steps to the bottom of the property (300 steps).Was once an avocado ranch.This property features hickory floors throughout the house and tile.Subzero and wolf appliances in the kitchen/Wet bar and surround sound system. A must-see trophy gem in a very quiet and private location. Easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Oceanaire Drive have any available units?
45 Oceanaire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Oceanaire Drive have?
Some of 45 Oceanaire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Oceanaire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
45 Oceanaire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Oceanaire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 45 Oceanaire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 45 Oceanaire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 45 Oceanaire Drive offers parking.
Does 45 Oceanaire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Oceanaire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Oceanaire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 45 Oceanaire Drive has a pool.
Does 45 Oceanaire Drive have accessible units?
No, 45 Oceanaire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Oceanaire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Oceanaire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Apartments Near Colleges

