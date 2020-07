4 Barkentine Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

THIS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH ONE STORY HOME IS LOCATED IN A QUIET TREE LINED FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD OF CUSTOM BUILT HOMES WITH ITS OWN HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATION AND PRIVATE ACCESS DOWN BLUFF TO COASTLINE BELOW. AMMENITIES INCLUDE WALK TO TERRANEA RESORT FOR DINING AND DRINKS WHILE WATCHING SUNSETS. ADJACENT TO ABALONE COVE WHERE YOU CAN ENJOY HIKING ALONG THE COASTLINE AND TIDEPOOLS. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO TRUMP NATIONAL GOLF COURSE & GOLDEN COVE CENTER RESTRARAUNTS. AWARD WINNING PV SCHOOL DISTRICT. NEW WOOD FLOORING AND FRESHLY PAINTED. GOOD FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH DOUBLE SIDED FIREPLACE SHARED WITH FAMILY ROOM AND SOME OCEAN VIEW. THERE IS A FORMAL DINING AREA ADJACENT TO LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS, AN INFORMAL DINING AREA OFF OF KITCHEN. KITCHEN INCLUDES BREAKFAST BAR AND SEATING. SEPERATE ENTERTAINING AREAS FOR TEENAGERS AND ADULTS WITH ADDITIONAL FAMILY ROOM/DEN AREA WITH FIREPLACE AT REAR OF HOME THAT LEADS TO A PRIVATE POOL IN REAR YARD. LARGE DECK FOR BBQ AND OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WITH ROOM IN DRIVEWAY FOR ADDITIONAL PARKING.