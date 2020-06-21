3200 La Rotonda

Amenities

Escape to this picturesque, secluded Ocean Terrace condominium complex with panoramic views of the ocean and golf course and surrounded by multi-million dollar homes. This gated complex offers resort living year around. This unit has been completely remodeled with nothing but high quality materals. The are Brazilian hardwood floors throughout, custom designed cabinets in the kitchen, granite countertops, and energy effficient stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with Italian marble and expanded entry doors. There are custom designed cedar-lined closets, a laundry area with washer & dryer and many other details. Walk through the sliding glass doors from the living room or directly from the master suite to the large patio with views of the golf course and ocean. The complex features a swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi, gym, recreation room and two ennis courts. Two designated parking spaces are included as well as a storage room. Tenant must have good credit. No smokers please.