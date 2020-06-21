All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 3200 La Rotonda.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
3200 La Rotonda
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

3200 La Rotonda

3200 La Rotonda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3200 La Rotonda Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Escape to this picturesque, secluded Ocean Terrace condominium complex with panoramic views of the ocean and golf course and surrounded by multi-million dollar homes. This gated complex offers resort living year around. This unit has been completely remodeled with nothing but high quality materals. The are Brazilian hardwood floors throughout, custom designed cabinets in the kitchen, granite countertops, and energy effficient stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with Italian marble and expanded entry doors. There are custom designed cedar-lined closets, a laundry area with washer & dryer and many other details. Walk through the sliding glass doors from the living room or directly from the master suite to the large patio with views of the golf course and ocean. The complex features a swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi, gym, recreation room and two ennis courts. Two designated parking spaces are included as well as a storage room. Tenant must have good credit. No smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 La Rotonda have any available units?
3200 La Rotonda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 La Rotonda have?
Some of 3200 La Rotonda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 La Rotonda currently offering any rent specials?
3200 La Rotonda isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 La Rotonda pet-friendly?
No, 3200 La Rotonda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 3200 La Rotonda offer parking?
Yes, 3200 La Rotonda does offer parking.
Does 3200 La Rotonda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 La Rotonda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 La Rotonda have a pool?
Yes, 3200 La Rotonda has a pool.
Does 3200 La Rotonda have accessible units?
No, 3200 La Rotonda does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 La Rotonda have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 La Rotonda does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles