Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30569 Ganado Drive

30569 Ganado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30569 Ganado Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30569 Ganado Drive have any available units?
30569 Ganado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 30569 Ganado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30569 Ganado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30569 Ganado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30569 Ganado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30569 Ganado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30569 Ganado Drive offers parking.
Does 30569 Ganado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30569 Ganado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30569 Ganado Drive have a pool?
No, 30569 Ganado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30569 Ganado Drive have accessible units?
No, 30569 Ganado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30569 Ganado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30569 Ganado Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 30569 Ganado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30569 Ganado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
