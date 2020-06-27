30540 Via Rivera

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled 5 bedroom house is located in very desirable neighborhood. Excellent location across from Point Vicente Elementary school.

This house has a great floor plan and all rooms are spacious. Bright and airy with ocean view from living room and front bedrooms.

It features: Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and top of the line appliances, a center island. Formal dining area plus additional eating area in kitchen. Master suite with walk-in closets. 3 Large guest bedrooms on

upper level. The 3rd car garage space was converted to the 5th bedroom as playroom. View deck with fantastic 180 degree ocean view, beautifully

landscaped backyard. Close to Trader Joe's, Starbucks and many nice restaurants and Ocean front walking trails are near by. This home is perfect

for entertaining and family living. Do not miss this opportunity !!