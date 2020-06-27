All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 30540 Via Rivera.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
30540 Via Rivera
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:11 AM

30540 Via Rivera

30540 via Rivera · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

30540 via Rivera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled 5 bedroom house is located in very desirable neighborhood. Excellent location across from Point Vicente Elementary school.
This house has a great floor plan and all rooms are spacious. Bright and airy with ocean view from living room and front bedrooms.
It features: Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and top of the line appliances, a center island. Formal dining area plus additional eating area in kitchen. Master suite with walk-in closets. 3 Large guest bedrooms on
upper level. The 3rd car garage space was converted to the 5th bedroom as playroom. View deck with fantastic 180 degree ocean view, beautifully
landscaped backyard. Close to Trader Joe's, Starbucks and many nice restaurants and Ocean front walking trails are near by. This home is perfect
for entertaining and family living. Do not miss this opportunity !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30540 Via Rivera have any available units?
30540 Via Rivera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 30540 Via Rivera have?
Some of 30540 Via Rivera's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30540 Via Rivera currently offering any rent specials?
30540 Via Rivera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30540 Via Rivera pet-friendly?
No, 30540 Via Rivera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30540 Via Rivera offer parking?
Yes, 30540 Via Rivera offers parking.
Does 30540 Via Rivera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30540 Via Rivera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30540 Via Rivera have a pool?
No, 30540 Via Rivera does not have a pool.
Does 30540 Via Rivera have accessible units?
No, 30540 Via Rivera does not have accessible units.
Does 30540 Via Rivera have units with dishwashers?
No, 30540 Via Rivera does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles