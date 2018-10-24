All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

30102 Via Rivera

30102 Via Rivera · No Longer Available
Location

30102 Via Rivera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location , Walking distance to school, near shopping center! Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom one story house with 3 car garage!
Great Price ! Lease price including washer, dryer and refrigerator !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30102 Via Rivera have any available units?
30102 Via Rivera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 30102 Via Rivera have?
Some of 30102 Via Rivera's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30102 Via Rivera currently offering any rent specials?
30102 Via Rivera isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30102 Via Rivera pet-friendly?
No, 30102 Via Rivera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30102 Via Rivera offer parking?
Yes, 30102 Via Rivera does offer parking.
Does 30102 Via Rivera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30102 Via Rivera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30102 Via Rivera have a pool?
No, 30102 Via Rivera does not have a pool.
Does 30102 Via Rivera have accessible units?
No, 30102 Via Rivera does not have accessible units.
Does 30102 Via Rivera have units with dishwashers?
No, 30102 Via Rivera does not have units with dishwashers.
