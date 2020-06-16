30057 Via Victoria

Amenities

Private and Gated Mediterranean Style home with beautiful ocean and Catalina views. Boasting approx. 5,550 SF living space with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, office and a theatre. An easy flowing floorplan with the formal living, dining, family rooms and kitchen all on the main level. One guest bedroom as well as the office are also on this level. The spacious kitchen with top of the line appliance, granite counter tops and custom cabinets that opens to the family room. Views can be enjoyed from almost every room in the home. On the lower level are the master suite plus 2 en-suite bedrooms, a den, theatre and French doors access an outdoor sitting area with a fireplace, infinity pool and spa. Travertine and hardwood flooring throughout. Other features an elevator, a 3-garage, central AC, and a laundry room.