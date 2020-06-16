All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 30057 Via Victoria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
30057 Via Victoria
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

30057 Via Victoria

30057 Via Victoria · (310) 379-2167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

30057 Via Victoria, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$13,999

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Private and Gated Mediterranean Style home with beautiful ocean and Catalina views. Boasting approx. 5,550 SF living space with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, office and a theatre. An easy flowing floorplan with the formal living, dining, family rooms and kitchen all on the main level. One guest bedroom as well as the office are also on this level. The spacious kitchen with top of the line appliance, granite counter tops and custom cabinets that opens to the family room. Views can be enjoyed from almost every room in the home. On the lower level are the master suite plus 2 en-suite bedrooms, a den, theatre and French doors access an outdoor sitting area with a fireplace, infinity pool and spa. Travertine and hardwood flooring throughout. Other features an elevator, a 3-garage, central AC, and a laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30057 Via Victoria have any available units?
30057 Via Victoria has a unit available for $13,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 30057 Via Victoria have?
Some of 30057 Via Victoria's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30057 Via Victoria currently offering any rent specials?
30057 Via Victoria isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30057 Via Victoria pet-friendly?
No, 30057 Via Victoria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30057 Via Victoria offer parking?
Yes, 30057 Via Victoria does offer parking.
Does 30057 Via Victoria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30057 Via Victoria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30057 Via Victoria have a pool?
Yes, 30057 Via Victoria has a pool.
Does 30057 Via Victoria have accessible units?
No, 30057 Via Victoria does not have accessible units.
Does 30057 Via Victoria have units with dishwashers?
No, 30057 Via Victoria does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 30057 Via Victoria?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity