Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
29125 S Highmore Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

29125 S Highmore Avenue

29125 Highmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

29125 Highmore Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 bath, Fireplace on a cul-de-sac Newly Renovated, View of the Harbor, Good PV School District. Must See

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29125 S Highmore Avenue have any available units?
29125 S Highmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 29125 S Highmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29125 S Highmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29125 S Highmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29125 S Highmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 29125 S Highmore Avenue offer parking?
No, 29125 S Highmore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 29125 S Highmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29125 S Highmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29125 S Highmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 29125 S Highmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29125 S Highmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29125 S Highmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29125 S Highmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 29125 S Highmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29125 S Highmore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 29125 S Highmore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
