Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
29033 Maplepark Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

29033 Maplepark Drive

29033 Maplepark Drive · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

29033 Maplepark Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRICE IMPROVED! Beautiful home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac just waiting for a new occupant. The property has been extensively remodeled including new high grade laminate flooring and tile, new baseboards, crown mouldings, new paint and upgraded electrical system and control panel. Bathrooms have been redone, there are new light fixtures and all the windows have high quality custom shades or Plantation Shutters. The floorplan is very functional and gives an open feeling. The living room has a fireplace and sliding doors to the backyard. There is a large den or dining room which opens to the kitchen and a breakfast nook. Behind the kitchen is a half bath and entry to the garage with storage and washer & dryer. There is also ample storage in the hallway going to the bedrooms. The master bedroom has ocean view as well. There is a large front patio with ocean view. The large backyard has views as well. The landscaping is drought resistant and tastefully done. This home is situated high above the street and give you a feeling of being on top of the world. Walking distance to Vista Grande Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29033 Maplepark Drive have any available units?
29033 Maplepark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 29033 Maplepark Drive have?
Some of 29033 Maplepark Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29033 Maplepark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29033 Maplepark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29033 Maplepark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29033 Maplepark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 29033 Maplepark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29033 Maplepark Drive offers parking.
Does 29033 Maplepark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29033 Maplepark Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29033 Maplepark Drive have a pool?
No, 29033 Maplepark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29033 Maplepark Drive have accessible units?
No, 29033 Maplepark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29033 Maplepark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29033 Maplepark Drive has units with dishwashers.
