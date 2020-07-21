29033 Maplepark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

PRICE IMPROVED! Beautiful home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac just waiting for a new occupant. The property has been extensively remodeled including new high grade laminate flooring and tile, new baseboards, crown mouldings, new paint and upgraded electrical system and control panel. Bathrooms have been redone, there are new light fixtures and all the windows have high quality custom shades or Plantation Shutters. The floorplan is very functional and gives an open feeling. The living room has a fireplace and sliding doors to the backyard. There is a large den or dining room which opens to the kitchen and a breakfast nook. Behind the kitchen is a half bath and entry to the garage with storage and washer & dryer. There is also ample storage in the hallway going to the bedrooms. The master bedroom has ocean view as well. There is a large front patio with ocean view. The large backyard has views as well. The landscaping is drought resistant and tastefully done. This home is situated high above the street and give you a feeling of being on top of the world. Walking distance to Vista Grande Elementary School.