28627 Mount Hood Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 Rancho Palos Verdes
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Lovely Single level 4 bedroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Formal dining room - Spacious family room - Cozy fireplace - Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stone flooring - Updated bathrooms - Beautifully landscaped - Neutral color scheme - Central Air Conditioning - Alarm system - Private enclosed backyard with a covered patio. 2 car attached garage with direct access to the house. Palos Verdes Schools! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
