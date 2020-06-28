28627 Mount Hood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Single level 4 bedroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Formal dining room - Spacious family room - Cozy fireplace - Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stone flooring - Updated bathrooms - Beautifully landscaped - Neutral color scheme - Central Air Conditioning - Alarm system - Private enclosed backyard with a covered patio. 2 car attached garage with direct access to the house. Palos Verdes Schools!

