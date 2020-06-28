All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
28627 Mount Hood Court
Last updated September 10 2019 at 12:07 AM

28627 Mount Hood Court

28627 Mount Hood Court · No Longer Available
Location

28627 Mount Hood Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Single level 4 bedroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Formal dining room - Spacious family room - Cozy fireplace - Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stone flooring - Updated bathrooms - Beautifully landscaped - Neutral color scheme - Central Air Conditioning - Alarm system - Private enclosed backyard with a covered patio. 2 car attached garage with direct access to the house. Palos Verdes Schools!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28627 Mount Hood Court have any available units?
28627 Mount Hood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28627 Mount Hood Court have?
Some of 28627 Mount Hood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28627 Mount Hood Court currently offering any rent specials?
28627 Mount Hood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28627 Mount Hood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 28627 Mount Hood Court is pet friendly.
Does 28627 Mount Hood Court offer parking?
Yes, 28627 Mount Hood Court offers parking.
Does 28627 Mount Hood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28627 Mount Hood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28627 Mount Hood Court have a pool?
No, 28627 Mount Hood Court does not have a pool.
Does 28627 Mount Hood Court have accessible units?
No, 28627 Mount Hood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28627 Mount Hood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 28627 Mount Hood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
