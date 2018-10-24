28337 Ridgefalls Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Bright End Unit in gated community "Mira Verde." Spacious 2 bedroom + Bonus room/ Den (possible 3rd bedroom) + 2 bathroom. Kitchen w/ granite counter top & stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer included. Formal dining room w/ balcony. Step down to spacious living room w/ vaulted ceiling. Master Suite with granite counter top & walk-in closet. New laminated wood floor. Hardwood floors. Over-sized 2 car attached garage. Well maintained. Nearby guest parking. Enjoy! Community pool, spa, etc. Sorry.. no pets.