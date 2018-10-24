All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 28337 Ridgefalls Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
28337 Ridgefalls Court
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

28337 Ridgefalls Court

28337 Ridgefalls Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

28337 Ridgefalls Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Bright End Unit in gated community "Mira Verde." Spacious 2 bedroom + Bonus room/ Den (possible 3rd bedroom) + 2 bathroom. Kitchen w/ granite counter top & stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer included. Formal dining room w/ balcony. Step down to spacious living room w/ vaulted ceiling. Master Suite with granite counter top & walk-in closet. New laminated wood floor. Hardwood floors. Over-sized 2 car attached garage. Well maintained. Nearby guest parking. Enjoy! Community pool, spa, etc. Sorry.. no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28337 Ridgefalls Court have any available units?
28337 Ridgefalls Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28337 Ridgefalls Court have?
Some of 28337 Ridgefalls Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28337 Ridgefalls Court currently offering any rent specials?
28337 Ridgefalls Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28337 Ridgefalls Court pet-friendly?
No, 28337 Ridgefalls Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28337 Ridgefalls Court offer parking?
Yes, 28337 Ridgefalls Court offers parking.
Does 28337 Ridgefalls Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28337 Ridgefalls Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28337 Ridgefalls Court have a pool?
Yes, 28337 Ridgefalls Court has a pool.
Does 28337 Ridgefalls Court have accessible units?
No, 28337 Ridgefalls Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28337 Ridgefalls Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 28337 Ridgefalls Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles