All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 28193 Ridgecove Court S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
28193 Ridgecove Court S
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
28193 Ridgecove Court S
28193 Ridgecove Court South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
28193 Ridgecove Court South, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom townhome located in Ridgecove Ct South.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28193 Ridgecove Court S have any available units?
28193 Ridgecove Court S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report
.
Is 28193 Ridgecove Court S currently offering any rent specials?
28193 Ridgecove Court S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28193 Ridgecove Court S pet-friendly?
No, 28193 Ridgecove Court S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes
.
Does 28193 Ridgecove Court S offer parking?
No, 28193 Ridgecove Court S does not offer parking.
Does 28193 Ridgecove Court S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28193 Ridgecove Court S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28193 Ridgecove Court S have a pool?
No, 28193 Ridgecove Court S does not have a pool.
Does 28193 Ridgecove Court S have accessible units?
No, 28193 Ridgecove Court S does not have accessible units.
Does 28193 Ridgecove Court S have units with dishwashers?
No, 28193 Ridgecove Court S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28193 Ridgecove Court S have units with air conditioning?
No, 28193 Ridgecove Court S does not have units with air conditioning.
