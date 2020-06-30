All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 28193 Ridgecove Court S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
28193 Ridgecove Court S
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

28193 Ridgecove Court S

28193 Ridgecove Court South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

28193 Ridgecove Court South, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom townhome located in Ridgecove Ct South.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28193 Ridgecove Court S have any available units?
28193 Ridgecove Court S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 28193 Ridgecove Court S currently offering any rent specials?
28193 Ridgecove Court S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28193 Ridgecove Court S pet-friendly?
No, 28193 Ridgecove Court S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28193 Ridgecove Court S offer parking?
No, 28193 Ridgecove Court S does not offer parking.
Does 28193 Ridgecove Court S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28193 Ridgecove Court S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28193 Ridgecove Court S have a pool?
No, 28193 Ridgecove Court S does not have a pool.
Does 28193 Ridgecove Court S have accessible units?
No, 28193 Ridgecove Court S does not have accessible units.
Does 28193 Ridgecove Court S have units with dishwashers?
No, 28193 Ridgecove Court S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28193 Ridgecove Court S have units with air conditioning?
No, 28193 Ridgecove Court S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles