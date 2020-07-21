Welcome to this gorgeous completely remodeled townhouse. Move in ready with so many custom features . Spacious living dining room with custom fireplace. Bright & End unit in a great quiet location. Bright & airy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28015 Ridgebluff Court have any available units?
28015 Ridgebluff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.