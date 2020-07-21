All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
27137 Woodbrook Road
27137 Woodbrook Road

27137 Woodbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

27137 Woodbrook Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeously remodeled home near PV Peninsula Hischool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27137 Woodbrook Road have any available units?
27137 Woodbrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 27137 Woodbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
27137 Woodbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27137 Woodbrook Road pet-friendly?
No, 27137 Woodbrook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 27137 Woodbrook Road offer parking?
No, 27137 Woodbrook Road does not offer parking.
Does 27137 Woodbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27137 Woodbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27137 Woodbrook Road have a pool?
No, 27137 Woodbrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 27137 Woodbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 27137 Woodbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27137 Woodbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 27137 Woodbrook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27137 Woodbrook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 27137 Woodbrook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
