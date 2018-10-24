26933 Springcreek Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities media room

NEW INTERIOR PAINT, NEW WOOD FLOORS, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES. RARE 4 BEDROOM ONE LEVEL HOME. 4TH BED CAN BE USED AS OFFICE OF DEN. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO PENINSULA CENTER SHOPPING, MOVIE THEATERS & LIBRARY.