All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 26933 Springcreek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
26933 Springcreek Road
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

26933 Springcreek Road

26933 Springcreek Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

26933 Springcreek Rd, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
NEW INTERIOR PAINT, NEW WOOD FLOORS, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES. RARE 4 BEDROOM ONE LEVEL HOME. 4TH BED CAN BE USED AS OFFICE OF DEN. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO PENINSULA CENTER SHOPPING, MOVIE THEATERS & LIBRARY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26933 Springcreek Road have any available units?
26933 Springcreek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 26933 Springcreek Road currently offering any rent specials?
26933 Springcreek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26933 Springcreek Road pet-friendly?
No, 26933 Springcreek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 26933 Springcreek Road offer parking?
No, 26933 Springcreek Road does not offer parking.
Does 26933 Springcreek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26933 Springcreek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26933 Springcreek Road have a pool?
No, 26933 Springcreek Road does not have a pool.
Does 26933 Springcreek Road have accessible units?
No, 26933 Springcreek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26933 Springcreek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26933 Springcreek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 26933 Springcreek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 26933 Springcreek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles