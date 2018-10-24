NEW INTERIOR PAINT, NEW WOOD FLOORS, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES. RARE 4 BEDROOM ONE LEVEL HOME. 4TH BED CAN BE USED AS OFFICE OF DEN. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO PENINSULA CENTER SHOPPING, MOVIE THEATERS & LIBRARY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26933 Springcreek Road have any available units?
26933 Springcreek Road doesn't have any available units at this time.