Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
26630 Shadow Wood Drive
Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:50 AM

26630 Shadow Wood Drive

26630 Shadow Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26630 Shadow Wood Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Rancho Palos Verdes Home Rental! - This quiet and private home is located just down the street from the Palos Verdes Peninsula High School in prestigious Rancho Palos Verdes. This rental is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom property that has a lovely, gated, landscaped backyard area with patio to enjoy your relaxing outdoor time. It has an attached two car garage. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (i.e. stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave). The home has hardwood flooring throughout and updated bathrooms. The home is equipped with central heat, double pane windows, ceiling fans, and dual vanity sink. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Tenant pays for all utilities. No pets allowed!

This home is in a great location! It is located within the excellent Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District and is located less than 1 mile from the Peninsula Shopping Center and additional retail located along Silver Spur Road. The Del Cero Park with multiple hiking trails is located only 1.5 miles to the south.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5963596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26630 Shadow Wood Drive have any available units?
26630 Shadow Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 26630 Shadow Wood Drive have?
Some of 26630 Shadow Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26630 Shadow Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26630 Shadow Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26630 Shadow Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26630 Shadow Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 26630 Shadow Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26630 Shadow Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 26630 Shadow Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26630 Shadow Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26630 Shadow Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 26630 Shadow Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26630 Shadow Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 26630 Shadow Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26630 Shadow Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26630 Shadow Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.
