26630 Shadow Wood Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Rancho Palos Verdes Home Rental! - This quiet and private home is located just down the street from the Palos Verdes Peninsula High School in prestigious Rancho Palos Verdes. This rental is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom property that has a lovely, gated, landscaped backyard area with patio to enjoy your relaxing outdoor time. It has an attached two car garage. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (i.e. stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave). The home has hardwood flooring throughout and updated bathrooms. The home is equipped with central heat, double pane windows, ceiling fans, and dual vanity sink. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Tenant pays for all utilities. No pets allowed!



This home is in a great location! It is located within the excellent Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District and is located less than 1 mile from the Peninsula Shopping Center and additional retail located along Silver Spur Road. The Del Cero Park with multiple hiking trails is located only 1.5 miles to the south.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5963596)