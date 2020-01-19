All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Last updated January 19 2020 at 9:13 PM

48 Scenic Crest Trail

48 Scenic Crest Trail · (206) 557-9338
Location

48 Scenic Crest Trail, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4811 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Wow! wow! wow! Enjoy the panoramic view of the city lights in the night and the Desert during the day! This gorgeous home is immaculate in every aspect and has an open and spacious feel throughout. It sits high above the Ritz Carlton in the prestigious neighbourhood of The Mirada Estates. This dream home boasts a gourmet kitchen, separate office, with view and a fully equipped media and exercise room. Upon entering, you will be greeted with breathtaking views, high ceilings and tastefully installed pocketing nano doors allowing a continuous flow of light and peace of mind! From hosting parties or a family get together, this custom home was meticulously built so that you can enjoy the infinity pool, the courtyard, built in BBQ and multiple fireplaces anyway you want. This home is turnkey furnished and ready for you to move in! Don't miss out booking this spectacular view home in 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Scenic Crest Trail have any available units?
48 Scenic Crest Trail has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Scenic Crest Trail have?
Some of 48 Scenic Crest Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Scenic Crest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
48 Scenic Crest Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Scenic Crest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 48 Scenic Crest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 48 Scenic Crest Trail offer parking?
No, 48 Scenic Crest Trail does not offer parking.
Does 48 Scenic Crest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Scenic Crest Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Scenic Crest Trail have a pool?
Yes, 48 Scenic Crest Trail has a pool.
Does 48 Scenic Crest Trail have accessible units?
No, 48 Scenic Crest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Scenic Crest Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Scenic Crest Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Scenic Crest Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Scenic Crest Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
