48 Scenic Crest Trail

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym pool bbq/grill

Wow! wow! wow! Enjoy the panoramic view of the city lights in the night and the Desert during the day! This gorgeous home is immaculate in every aspect and has an open and spacious feel throughout. It sits high above the Ritz Carlton in the prestigious neighbourhood of The Mirada Estates. This dream home boasts a gourmet kitchen, separate office, with view and a fully equipped media and exercise room. Upon entering, you will be greeted with breathtaking views, high ceilings and tastefully installed pocketing nano doors allowing a continuous flow of light and peace of mind! From hosting parties or a family get together, this custom home was meticulously built so that you can enjoy the infinity pool, the courtyard, built in BBQ and multiple fireplaces anyway you want. This home is turnkey furnished and ready for you to move in! Don't miss out booking this spectacular view home in 2020!