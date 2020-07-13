All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments

9600 19th St · (909) 402-2243
Location

9600 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-051 · Avail. now

$1,782

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-035 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,403

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1024 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
carport
dog park
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
garage
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Waterstone Alta Loma introduces you to comfortable living in the midst of a resort-style atmosphere, while simultaneously relaxing your senses with the breathtaking views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Set yourself up with some lounge furniture setting on your extremely oversized balcony or walk-out patio, put your feet up and enjoy the view from your home...or come on down to the luxurious community pool, bring a book and relax in the lounge seating areas. Gather some friends together and have some fun grilling on the state-of-the art barbecues at the outdoor dining areas. Not to mention, Waterstone Alta Loma offers a modern fitness center, the designer clubhouse with the gourmet kitchenette, or the executive business center.Waterstone Alta Loma offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes...all designed with comfort and convenience in mind, while complimenting the many distinctive lifestyles of its residents. While providing a serene setting outside, Waterstone Alta Loma offers luxury inside with stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, woodlike flooring, plush carpeting, stylish kitchen backsplash and designer finishes throughout. Located in a perfect area of Alta Loma, you'll have beautiful nature settings right outside your very doorsteps...in case you feel like taking a hike or a brisk walk at the many parks nearby...while enjoying the urban lifestyle just blocks away, with fun entertainment, tasty eateries and fine shopping at your choosing. Living at Waterstone Alta Loma means being able to easily access all parts of the city... Upland, Fontana, Ontario, Rialto, Pomona and San Dimas, all via the 210, 15 and 10 freeways nearby...or hop onto the Upland Commuter Rail or the Rancho Cucamonga Commuter Rail...or take a flight at the Ontario International Airport. Whether indoors or outdoors, living at Waterstone Alta Loma means living in luxury, exploring your city and living the life you've always wanted. Come on by and start this journey with us...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $700-$800 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: 25lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports, attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments have any available units?
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,782 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments have?
Some of Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments offers parking.
Does Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments has a pool.
Does Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments have accessible units?
No, Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments has units with dishwashers.
