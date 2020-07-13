Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center carport dog park gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court garage pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse hot tub internet access trash valet

Waterstone Alta Loma introduces you to comfortable living in the midst of a resort-style atmosphere, while simultaneously relaxing your senses with the breathtaking views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Set yourself up with some lounge furniture setting on your extremely oversized balcony or walk-out patio, put your feet up and enjoy the view from your home...or come on down to the luxurious community pool, bring a book and relax in the lounge seating areas. Gather some friends together and have some fun grilling on the state-of-the art barbecues at the outdoor dining areas. Not to mention, Waterstone Alta Loma offers a modern fitness center, the designer clubhouse with the gourmet kitchenette, or the executive business center.Waterstone Alta Loma offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes...all designed with comfort and convenience in mind, while complimenting the many distinctive lifestyles of its residents. While providing a serene setting outside, Waterstone Alta Loma offers luxury inside with stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, woodlike flooring, plush carpeting, stylish kitchen backsplash and designer finishes throughout. Located in a perfect area of Alta Loma, you'll have beautiful nature settings right outside your very doorsteps...in case you feel like taking a hike or a brisk walk at the many parks nearby...while enjoying the urban lifestyle just blocks away, with fun entertainment, tasty eateries and fine shopping at your choosing. Living at Waterstone Alta Loma means being able to easily access all parts of the city... Upland, Fontana, Ontario, Rialto, Pomona and San Dimas, all via the 210, 15 and 10 freeways nearby...or hop onto the Upland Commuter Rail or the Rancho Cucamonga Commuter Rail...or take a flight at the Ontario International Airport. Whether indoors or outdoors, living at Waterstone Alta Loma means living in luxury, exploring your city and living the life you've always wanted. Come on by and start this journey with us...