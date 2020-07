Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym bbq/grill business center conference room courtyard game room lobby package receiving playground pool table putting green smoke-free community

Kick back and enjoy an easier way of life at Village on the Green in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom 55+ apartments, we strive to make your days simpler and more enjoyable. Whether you prefer lounging in the relaxing spa or cooking up delicious home-cooked meals in your modern kitchen, here at Village on the Green, we’ve thought of it all. And with an amazing location in Rancho Cucamonga, it’s hard not to love your new home at Village on the Green.