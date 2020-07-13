Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly business center internet access

Welcome to Sierra Heights Apartments\ Spacious Apartment Homes in Rancho Cucamonga's Alta Loma Neighborhood Nestled at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains, the recently renovated apartments at Sierra Heights Apartments are the retreat youre looking for. Our spacious, one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in the Alta Loma neighborhood of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, invite you to live life like never before thanks to in-home perks like your own attached garage and fully equipped kitchens. The thoughtful additions you have in your home extend into our community. Youll find perks like two refreshing swimming pools and spas, a modern clubhouse, and a fitness center. Discover resort-style living tailored to you.