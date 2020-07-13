All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Find more places like Sierra Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
/
Sierra Heights
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:18 AM

Sierra Heights

Open Now until 6pm
10801 Lemon Ave · (909) 378-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Cucamonga
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10801 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2026 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2622 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Unit 2012 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sierra Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
business center
internet access
Welcome to Sierra Heights Apartments\ Spacious Apartment Homes in Rancho Cucamonga's Alta Loma Neighborhood Nestled at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains, the recently renovated apartments at Sierra Heights Apartments are the retreat youre looking for. Our spacious, one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in the Alta Loma neighborhood of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, invite you to live life like never before thanks to in-home perks like your own attached garage and fully equipped kitchens. The thoughtful additions you have in your home extend into our community. Youll find perks like two refreshing swimming pools and spas, a modern clubhouse, and a fitness center. Discover resort-style living tailored to you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: Holding fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Garage lot. 1 garage per unit, additional garage: $80/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sierra Heights have any available units?
Sierra Heights has 3 units available starting at $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does Sierra Heights have?
Some of Sierra Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sierra Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Sierra Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sierra Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Sierra Heights is pet friendly.
Does Sierra Heights offer parking?
Yes, Sierra Heights offers parking.
Does Sierra Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sierra Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sierra Heights have a pool?
Yes, Sierra Heights has a pool.
Does Sierra Heights have accessible units?
No, Sierra Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Sierra Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sierra Heights has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sierra Heights?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen
10730 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Sunscape
8840 19th St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737

Similar Pages

Rancho Cucamonga 1 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with PoolRancho Cucamonga Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho Cucamonga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Terra VistaSouthwest Rancho Cucamonga
Victoria
Etiwanda

Apartments Near Colleges

Chaffey CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity