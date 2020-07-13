Sierra Heights

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: Holding fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Garage lot. 1 garage per unit, additional garage: $80/month.