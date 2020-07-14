All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Avana Rancho Cucamonga

10400 Arrow Route · (714) 684-6716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rancho Cucamonga
Location

10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04-02 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 15-23 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,714

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 08 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,728

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16-03 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,911

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 07 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,934

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Unit 11 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,967

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avana Rancho Cucamonga.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
carport
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Newly Reduced Rents on Select Floor Plans. Call us today for more information. Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. Crowned by San Gabriel and adorned with whistling palms, Avana Rancho Cucamonga is one of Southern Californias most precious treasures. In a city this special, your home should stand out. At Avana Rancho Cucamonga, we have designed a community that characterizes all the beauty and charm of its surrounding area. And the views? Merely a perk. Avana Rancho Cucamonga is nestled right in the heart of Rancho Cucamonga, serving as your quintessential connection to just about any destination you desire. At the end of a long day, come home and watch the sunset on your private balcony, or take a dip in one of our heated swimming pools. However you chose to relax and unwind, youll find it all here.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: Dogs: $500, Cats: $350
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage (5x8)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avana Rancho Cucamonga have any available units?
Avana Rancho Cucamonga has 8 units available starting at $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does Avana Rancho Cucamonga have?
Some of Avana Rancho Cucamonga's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avana Rancho Cucamonga currently offering any rent specials?
Avana Rancho Cucamonga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avana Rancho Cucamonga pet-friendly?
Yes, Avana Rancho Cucamonga is pet friendly.
Does Avana Rancho Cucamonga offer parking?
Yes, Avana Rancho Cucamonga offers parking.
Does Avana Rancho Cucamonga have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avana Rancho Cucamonga offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avana Rancho Cucamonga have a pool?
Yes, Avana Rancho Cucamonga has a pool.
Does Avana Rancho Cucamonga have accessible units?
No, Avana Rancho Cucamonga does not have accessible units.
Does Avana Rancho Cucamonga have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avana Rancho Cucamonga has units with dishwashers.
