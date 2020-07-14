Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed business center carport on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage media room pet friendly tennis court

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Newly Reduced Rents on Select Floor Plans. Call us today for more information. Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. Crowned by San Gabriel and adorned with whistling palms, Avana Rancho Cucamonga is one of Southern Californias most precious treasures. In a city this special, your home should stand out. At Avana Rancho Cucamonga, we have designed a community that characterizes all the beauty and charm of its surrounding area. And the views? Merely a perk. Avana Rancho Cucamonga is nestled right in the heart of Rancho Cucamonga, serving as your quintessential connection to just about any destination you desire. At the end of a long day, come home and watch the sunset on your private balcony, or take a dip in one of our heated swimming pools. However you chose to relax and unwind, youll find it all here.