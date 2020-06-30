9763 El Paseo Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Highly Desirable 3 Bedroom, 2.25 bathroom Town home in a beautiful community of Marlborough Villas. Interior features include, lovely kitchen with tile counters, new carpet and paint throughout. You will Enjoy sitting in the living room with a gas fireplace. ,all bedrooms are upstairs including a spacious master bedroom attached bathroom with remodeled shower. This Town home has a 2 car attached garage. Community features great walk ways, play areas and sitting area for relaxing conversations Tennis courts and three swimming pools. It's conveniently located close to parks, recreation, schools, dining and shopping.



No Pets Allowed



