Rancho Cucamonga, CA
9763 El Paseo Dr
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

9763 El Paseo Dr

9763 El Paseo Drive · (626) 922-2113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9763 El Paseo Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Marlborough Villas · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Highly Desirable 3 Bedroom, 2.25 bathroom Town home in a beautiful community of Marlborough Villas. Interior features include, lovely kitchen with tile counters, new carpet and paint throughout. You will Enjoy sitting in the living room with a gas fireplace. ,all bedrooms are upstairs including a spacious master bedroom attached bathroom with remodeled shower. This Town home has a 2 car attached garage. Community features great walk ways, play areas and sitting area for relaxing conversations Tennis courts and three swimming pools. It's conveniently located close to parks, recreation, schools, dining and shopping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9763 El Paseo Dr have any available units?
9763 El Paseo Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 9763 El Paseo Dr have?
Some of 9763 El Paseo Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9763 El Paseo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9763 El Paseo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9763 El Paseo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9763 El Paseo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 9763 El Paseo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9763 El Paseo Dr offers parking.
Does 9763 El Paseo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9763 El Paseo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9763 El Paseo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9763 El Paseo Dr has a pool.
Does 9763 El Paseo Dr have accessible units?
No, 9763 El Paseo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9763 El Paseo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9763 El Paseo Dr has units with dishwashers.
