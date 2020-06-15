All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

11482 Tioga Peak Court

11482 Tioga Peak Court · (909) 403-7521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11482 Tioga Peak Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
Caryn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 19

$2,360

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Coming Soon!

This 3 Bed/2 Bath home in Rancho is a must see!

Home is located on a cul-de-sac north of the 210 Freeway in a prime location in Rancho Cucamonga. This home is minutes from the 210 and 15 freeways as well as extremely close to Victoria Gardens and Ontario Mills. Very commuter friendly.

This home's interior will be freshly painted! It boasts tile and laminate throughout and is very spacious. Master bedroom with attached bath is large and features double doors to the backyard.

The other two bedrooms are also large with lots of closet space. Backyard has a good sized heated swimming pool, making this home ready for Summer!

Included with rent: gardener, pool service.

Included with rent but not warrantied: refrigerator.

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com
Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
417-B N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11482 Tioga Peak Court have any available units?
11482 Tioga Peak Court has a unit available for $2,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 11482 Tioga Peak Court have?
Some of 11482 Tioga Peak Court's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11482 Tioga Peak Court currently offering any rent specials?
11482 Tioga Peak Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11482 Tioga Peak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11482 Tioga Peak Court is pet friendly.
Does 11482 Tioga Peak Court offer parking?
No, 11482 Tioga Peak Court does not offer parking.
Does 11482 Tioga Peak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11482 Tioga Peak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11482 Tioga Peak Court have a pool?
Yes, 11482 Tioga Peak Court has a pool.
Does 11482 Tioga Peak Court have accessible units?
No, 11482 Tioga Peak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11482 Tioga Peak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11482 Tioga Peak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
