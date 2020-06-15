11482 Tioga Peak Court

Amenities

This 3 Bed/2 Bath home in Rancho is a must see!



Home is located on a cul-de-sac north of the 210 Freeway in a prime location in Rancho Cucamonga. This home is minutes from the 210 and 15 freeways as well as extremely close to Victoria Gardens and Ontario Mills. Very commuter friendly.



This home's interior will be freshly painted! It boasts tile and laminate throughout and is very spacious. Master bedroom with attached bath is large and features double doors to the backyard.



The other two bedrooms are also large with lots of closet space. Backyard has a good sized heated swimming pool, making this home ready for Summer!



Included with rent: gardener, pool service.



Included with rent but not warrantied: refrigerator.



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



