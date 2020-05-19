EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way

Amenities
5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 2 Story and 2 car garage attached, A combination of Living room & Formal Dining room, separate family room with fireplace. Ceramic Tiles & Bolivian Mahogany wood floor no carpet at all. Bright open kitchen with breakfast nook and pantry. A second kitchen consolidated in Garage for out door cooking. In addition, plenty of open and tiled space in the backyard for entertaining.
Property Viewing as of 3/20/2020
New & Revised Rental Criteria.
1) You must view the Property info and drive in the neighborhood first.
2) If interested you should apply for the property.
3) Submit your completed application on line with sporting Documents.
4) After Reviewing your application, you will be called for the
application fee to Process your Rental App.
5) Upon approved Application, you must be viewing the property with our Property Manager, prior to paying your security deposit.
6) $35 Application fee per Adult.
Built 1996
Living Room
Dining Room
Family Room
Breakfast Nook
Fireplace
Ceiling Fans
Microwave
Dishwasher
Coking Range
Covered Patio
Mgr: Sam ext 105