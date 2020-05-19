EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

***************** AVAILABLE *******************



*************** AVAILABLE July 1st, 2020 ********* *****



5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 2 Story and 2 car garage attached, A combination of Living room & Formal Dining room, separate family room with fireplace. Ceramic Tiles & Bolivian Mahogany wood floor no carpet at all. Bright open kitchen with breakfast nook and pantry. A second kitchen consolidated in Garage for out door cooking. In addition, plenty of open and tiled space in the backyard for entertaining.



Property Viewing as of 3/20/2020

New & Revised Rental Criteria.



1) You must view the Property info and drive in the neighborhood first.

2) If interested you should apply for the property.

3) Submit your completed application on line with sporting Documents.

4) After Reviewing your application, you will be called for the

application fee to Process your Rental App.

5) Upon approved Application, you must be viewing the property with our Property Manager, prior to paying your security deposit.

6) $35 Application fee per Adult.



Mgr: Sam ext 105