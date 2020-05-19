All apartments in Rancho Cordova
Find more places like EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Cordova, CA
/
EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way

10710 Basie Way · (916) 363-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Cordova
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10710 Basie Way, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2091 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***************** AVAILABLE *******************

*************** AVAILABLE July 1st, 2020 ********* *****

5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 2 Story and 2 car garage attached, A combination of Living room & Formal Dining room, separate family room with fireplace. Ceramic Tiles & Bolivian Mahogany wood floor no carpet at all. Bright open kitchen with breakfast nook and pantry. A second kitchen consolidated in Garage for out door cooking. In addition, plenty of open and tiled space in the backyard for entertaining.

Property Viewing as of 3/20/2020
New & Revised Rental Criteria.

1) You must view the Property info and drive in the neighborhood first.
2) If interested you should apply for the property.
3) Submit your completed application on line with sporting Documents.
4) After Reviewing your application, you will be called for the
application fee to Process your Rental App.
5) Upon approved Application, you must be viewing the property with our Property Manager, prior to paying your security deposit.
6) $35 Application fee per Adult.

Amenities

Built 1996
Living Room
Dining Room
Family Room
Breakfast Nook
Fireplace
Ceiling Fans
Microwave
Dishwasher
Coking Range
Covered Patio

Mgr: Sam ext 105

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way have any available units?
EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way have?
Some of EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way currently offering any rent specials?
EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way pet-friendly?
No, EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cordova.
Does EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way offer parking?
Yes, EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way does offer parking.
Does EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way have a pool?
No, EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way does not have a pool.
Does EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way have accessible units?
No, EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way does not have accessible units.
Does EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way has units with dishwashers.
Does EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way have units with air conditioning?
No, EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Vintage Faire Apartments
11070 Hirschfeld Way
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Similar Pages

Rancho Cordova 1 BedroomsRancho Cordova 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Cordova Apartments with ParkingRancho Cordova Pet Friendly Places
Rancho Cordova Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CAManteca, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity