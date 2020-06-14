All apartments in Rancho Cordova
Location

2649 Aramon Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Rancho Cordova

Price and availability

Amenities

2649 Aramon Drive Available 07/31/20 Spacious Rancho Cordova 3bd/2ba House with 2-Car Garage - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in Rancho Cordova off Folsom Blvd between Coloma & Zinfandel Road. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, light rail, freeway access to Hwy 50, American River Parkway and more...

Amenities include living room, dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dishwasher, range, disposal, laundry hook-ups, central heat & air, 2-car garage, fenced yard.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The Available Date listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE4905344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 Aramon Drive have any available units?
2649 Aramon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Cordova, CA.
What amenities does 2649 Aramon Drive have?
Some of 2649 Aramon Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 Aramon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Aramon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Aramon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2649 Aramon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2649 Aramon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2649 Aramon Drive does offer parking.
Does 2649 Aramon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2649 Aramon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Aramon Drive have a pool?
No, 2649 Aramon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2649 Aramon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2649 Aramon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Aramon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2649 Aramon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2649 Aramon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2649 Aramon Drive has units with air conditioning.
