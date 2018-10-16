All apartments in Rancho Cordova
1632 Klamath River Drive

1632 Klamath River Drive · (916) 354-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1632 Klamath River Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Larchmont Sunriver

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Rancho Cordova! This spacious home features wood floors with a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Klamath River Drive have any available units?
1632 Klamath River Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1632 Klamath River Drive have?
Some of 1632 Klamath River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Klamath River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Klamath River Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Klamath River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Klamath River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Klamath River Drive offer parking?
No, 1632 Klamath River Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1632 Klamath River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Klamath River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Klamath River Drive have a pool?
No, 1632 Klamath River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Klamath River Drive have accessible units?
No, 1632 Klamath River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Klamath River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Klamath River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 Klamath River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 Klamath River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
