Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard dog park online portal

Shadow Glen Apartment Homes offers Two and Three bedroom homes with smartly designed floor plans. Homes feature Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Well Equipped Kitchens with Plenty of Cabinets and Counter Space. Large Closets provide ample Storage and Bathrooms are brightly lit. Private Outdoor Living Space allows for full enjoyment of the natural surroundings. Relax by the pool and entertain family and friends at the community picnic area.