Shadow Glen
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Shadow Glen

140 14th St · (760) 789-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 14th St, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 186 · Avail. now

$1,465

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 182 · Avail. now

$1,465

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,525

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadow Glen.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
online portal
Shadow Glen Apartment Homes offers Two and Three bedroom homes with smartly designed floor plans. Homes feature Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Well Equipped Kitchens with Plenty of Cabinets and Counter Space. Large Closets provide ample Storage and Bathrooms are brightly lit. Private Outdoor Living Space allows for full enjoyment of the natural surroundings. Relax by the pool and entertain family and friends at the community picnic area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person for 18 years and older
Deposit: $750
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
restrictions: 60 lbs and some breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
restrictions: Please call us about our dog restrictions
Cats
deposit: $500
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadow Glen have any available units?
Shadow Glen has 6 units available starting at $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Shadow Glen have?
Some of Shadow Glen's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadow Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Shadow Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadow Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadow Glen is pet friendly.
Does Shadow Glen offer parking?
Yes, Shadow Glen offers parking.
Does Shadow Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shadow Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadow Glen have a pool?
Yes, Shadow Glen has a pool.
Does Shadow Glen have accessible units?
Yes, Shadow Glen has accessible units.
Does Shadow Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadow Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does Shadow Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shadow Glen has units with air conditioning.
