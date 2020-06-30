634 B Street

Amenities

2 Bed, 1 Bath House w/ Storage - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is available for rent. Close to Collier Park, Ramona Community Wellfield Park. Restaurants and shopping close by on Main Street. Carpet in the living room and bedrooms, vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. New paint throughout. The stove is provided, but residents will need their own refrigerator. Storage shed behind the house included. Residents will be responsible for all utilities including water/sewer, electricity, and trash. Street parking only.



VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to do a Self Tour Now.

www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1346111

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.

2. A good credit score and clean history. (625 minimum)

3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for

clarification if necessary.

5. A United States Social Security Number

6. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'?s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?

District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com



