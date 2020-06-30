All apartments in Ramona
634 B Street

Location

634 B Street, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed, 1 Bath House w/ Storage - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is available for rent. Close to Collier Park, Ramona Community Wellfield Park. Restaurants and shopping close by on Main Street. Carpet in the living room and bedrooms, vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. New paint throughout. The stove is provided, but residents will need their own refrigerator. Storage shed behind the house included. Residents will be responsible for all utilities including water/sewer, electricity, and trash. Street parking only.

VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to do a Self Tour Now.
www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1346111
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.
2. A good credit score and clean history. (625 minimum)
3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for
clarification if necessary.
5. A United States Social Security Number
6. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

(RLNE5613047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 B Street have any available units?
634 B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
What amenities does 634 B Street have?
Some of 634 B Street's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
634 B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 B Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 B Street is pet friendly.
Does 634 B Street offer parking?
No, 634 B Street does not offer parking.
Does 634 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 B Street have a pool?
No, 634 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 634 B Street have accessible units?
No, 634 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 634 B Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 B Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 634 B Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 634 B Street does not have units with air conditioning.

