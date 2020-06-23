Rent Calculator
All apartments in Ramona
Home
/
Ramona, CA
/
632 A Street #10
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
632 A Street #10
632 A St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
632 A St, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Cozy condo - Nice 2br/1ba, 884 sq.ft. condo in a nice complex with a community pool. Conveniently located close to town for easy shopping.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4754570)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 632 A Street #10 have any available units?
632 A Street #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ramona, CA
.
Is 632 A Street #10 currently offering any rent specials?
632 A Street #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 A Street #10 pet-friendly?
No, 632 A Street #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ramona
.
Does 632 A Street #10 offer parking?
No, 632 A Street #10 does not offer parking.
Does 632 A Street #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 A Street #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 A Street #10 have a pool?
Yes, 632 A Street #10 has a pool.
Does 632 A Street #10 have accessible units?
No, 632 A Street #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 632 A Street #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 A Street #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 A Street #10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 A Street #10 does not have units with air conditioning.
