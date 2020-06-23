All apartments in Ramona
Find more places like 632 A Street #10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ramona, CA
/
632 A Street #10
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

632 A Street #10

632 A St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ramona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

632 A St, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Cozy condo - Nice 2br/1ba, 884 sq.ft. condo in a nice complex with a community pool. Conveniently located close to town for easy shopping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4754570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 A Street #10 have any available units?
632 A Street #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
Is 632 A Street #10 currently offering any rent specials?
632 A Street #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 A Street #10 pet-friendly?
No, 632 A Street #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ramona.
Does 632 A Street #10 offer parking?
No, 632 A Street #10 does not offer parking.
Does 632 A Street #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 A Street #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 A Street #10 have a pool?
Yes, 632 A Street #10 has a pool.
Does 632 A Street #10 have accessible units?
No, 632 A Street #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 632 A Street #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 A Street #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 A Street #10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 A Street #10 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Glen
140 14th St
Ramona, CA 92065

Similar Pages

Ramona 2 BedroomsRamona 3 Bedrooms
Ramona Apartments with BalconyRamona Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ramona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CA
San Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CAIndian Wells, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College