246 Durgin St.

Ramona Ranch Home-Full Solar!! No Sewer on Septic and a Well! Single Level with Land and Solar! Livestock and Horses Ok- Please DO NOT Disturb Occupants! - This sprawling Single Level Ranch Home has many upgraded features throughout.

* Luxury Plank Flooring

* Large Step Down Living Room and Separate Dining Area

* Newer Carpet

* All New Dual Pane Windows and Doors for Energy Efficiency

* Solar- Whole House System covers all but a small hook-up charge electric bill (normal use)

* Upgraded Plumbing

* Updated Bathrooms

* Wood Burning Fireplace

* Ceiling Fans

* New Air Conditioning and Heating system with Whole House Fan Cooling System

* Over an Acre of Use-able Flat Land

* Flat RV parking space

* Room for Livestock or Horses (Land and exterior on Well Water)

* Garage- Attached- Extra Large over sized with Laundry Hook Ups and Storage

* Master Suite with Walk in Closet and second closet, Tiled Step -in Shower with seat



This home has too many upgrades to list. Never been a rental , owners were completely remodeling prior to a life change. Spacious layout with well appointed upgrades such as Recessed Lighting, Closet Organizers throughout and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Use-able and Fenced piece of land skirted by trees for privacy. Property is All Electric but covered by Solar and the irrigation and exterior is hooked up to a well. Shade trees, small shed and "Hay storage" area available for any of your needs. Grow a garden, store extra vehicles, raise your animals. Additional deposit and Insurance required for Large Animals. Please email your situation for consideration. Absolutely no Boarding of animals or keeping any animals that do not belong to Tenant. This is a Residential Rental ,No Small Businesses or Commercial Use. Rural property, please drive by to confirm location will work for your needs but DO NOT DISTURB occupants.



Renters Insurance Required for all residents. Additional Deposit for all Pets . Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying. Call for move-in special details



Professionally Managed by McDade Realty Group- DRE #01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info.



