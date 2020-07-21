All apartments in Ramona
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

246 Durgin St.

246 Durgin Street · No Longer Available
Location

246 Durgin Street, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ramona Ranch Home-Full Solar!! No Sewer on Septic and a Well! Single Level with Land and Solar! Livestock and Horses Ok- Please DO NOT Disturb Occupants! - This sprawling Single Level Ranch Home has many upgraded features throughout.
* Luxury Plank Flooring
* Large Step Down Living Room and Separate Dining Area
* Newer Carpet
* All New Dual Pane Windows and Doors for Energy Efficiency
* Solar- Whole House System covers all but a small hook-up charge electric bill (normal use)
* Upgraded Plumbing
* Updated Bathrooms
* Wood Burning Fireplace
* Ceiling Fans
* New Air Conditioning and Heating system with Whole House Fan Cooling System
* Over an Acre of Use-able Flat Land
* Flat RV parking space
* Room for Livestock or Horses (Land and exterior on Well Water)
* Garage- Attached- Extra Large over sized with Laundry Hook Ups and Storage
* Master Suite with Walk in Closet and second closet, Tiled Step -in Shower with seat

This home has too many upgrades to list. Never been a rental , owners were completely remodeling prior to a life change. Spacious layout with well appointed upgrades such as Recessed Lighting, Closet Organizers throughout and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Use-able and Fenced piece of land skirted by trees for privacy. Property is All Electric but covered by Solar and the irrigation and exterior is hooked up to a well. Shade trees, small shed and "Hay storage" area available for any of your needs. Grow a garden, store extra vehicles, raise your animals. Additional deposit and Insurance required for Large Animals. Please email your situation for consideration. Absolutely no Boarding of animals or keeping any animals that do not belong to Tenant. This is a Residential Rental ,No Small Businesses or Commercial Use. Rural property, please drive by to confirm location will work for your needs but DO NOT DISTURB occupants.

Renters Insurance Required for all residents. Additional Deposit for all Pets . Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying. Call for move-in special details

Professionally Managed by McDade Realty Group- DRE #01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info.

(RLNE5055208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Durgin St. have any available units?
246 Durgin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
What amenities does 246 Durgin St. have?
Some of 246 Durgin St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Durgin St. currently offering any rent specials?
246 Durgin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Durgin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Durgin St. is pet friendly.
Does 246 Durgin St. offer parking?
Yes, 246 Durgin St. offers parking.
Does 246 Durgin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Durgin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Durgin St. have a pool?
No, 246 Durgin St. does not have a pool.
Does 246 Durgin St. have accessible units?
No, 246 Durgin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Durgin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Durgin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Durgin St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 246 Durgin St. has units with air conditioning.
