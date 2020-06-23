All apartments in Ramona
Find more places like 1038 B Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ramona, CA
/
1038 B Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1038 B Street

1038 B Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ramona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1038 B Street, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***

This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment is available and ready for move in. It is on the first floor of the building. Off street parking for 2 cars in front of the unit. New floors, paint, and blinds. Laundry room available for resident use with access from within the apartment. Pets allowed by approval with $500 increased deposit and $50/mo increased rent.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/807816
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/0e2f7f1a-843c-4d73-8f88-6c42225d9ee1

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 B Street have any available units?
1038 B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
Is 1038 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
1038 B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 B Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 B Street is pet friendly.
Does 1038 B Street offer parking?
No, 1038 B Street does not offer parking.
Does 1038 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 B Street have a pool?
No, 1038 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 1038 B Street have accessible units?
No, 1038 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 B Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 B Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 B Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1038 B Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Glen
140 14th St
Ramona, CA 92065

Similar Pages

Ramona 2 BedroomsRamona 3 Bedrooms
Ramona Apartments with BalconyRamona Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ramona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CA
San Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CAIndian Wells, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College