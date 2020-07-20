All apartments in Ramona
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:54 PM

102 Ramona Street - Unit C

102 Ramona St · No Longer Available
Location

102 Ramona St, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***

This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on a small property. Only 1 shared wall. Very spacious living/dining room area. New carpet in the bedrooms. New paint. Laundry hook-ups inside the unit; electric dryer only. Wall AC & heating unit (ductless system installed), stove and dishwasher are included. Residents must bring their own refrigerator. Water $35/mo for one resident plus $20 per additional person. Resident is responsible for SDG&E and communication services. Trash is included. Extra storage is available on the property for an added monthly fee. Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/905241
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/c4ad785d-36d5-4610-8b0b-cc3efbf6cf57

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Ramona Street - Unit C have any available units?
102 Ramona Street - Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
What amenities does 102 Ramona Street - Unit C have?
Some of 102 Ramona Street - Unit C's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Ramona Street - Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
102 Ramona Street - Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Ramona Street - Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Ramona Street - Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 102 Ramona Street - Unit C offer parking?
No, 102 Ramona Street - Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 102 Ramona Street - Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Ramona Street - Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Ramona Street - Unit C have a pool?
No, 102 Ramona Street - Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 102 Ramona Street - Unit C have accessible units?
No, 102 Ramona Street - Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Ramona Street - Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Ramona Street - Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Ramona Street - Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 Ramona Street - Unit C has units with air conditioning.
