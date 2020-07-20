102 Ramona Street - Unit C

Amenities

This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on a small property. Only 1 shared wall. Very spacious living/dining room area. New carpet in the bedrooms. New paint. Laundry hook-ups inside the unit; electric dryer only. Wall AC & heating unit (ductless system installed), stove and dishwasher are included. Residents must bring their own refrigerator. Water $35/mo for one resident plus $20 per additional person. Resident is responsible for SDG&E and communication services. Trash is included. Extra storage is available on the property for an added monthly fee. Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/905241

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

APPLY HERE:

https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/c4ad785d-36d5-4610-8b0b-cc3efbf6cf57



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.