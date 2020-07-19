102 Ramona Street

Amenities

Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on 5-unit property in Ramona. Approximately 1890 square feet. Conveniently located at the corner of Main Street and 16th. Tile and new vinyl floors in the living areas, kitchen, and bathrooms with new carpets in the bedrooms. Kitchen has a lot of cabinet storage. Appliances included are the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Ceiling fans throughout the house to circulate air for cooling. Laundry room with hook-ups for washer and electric dryer: residents to bring their own laundry machines. Patio at the front of the building is for resident use only and the rest of the outside area is common use. Parking is in the front lot. Separate garage and additional storage rooms are available on the property for a monthly fee. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. Trash is included. Water is $35/mo for one person plus $20/mo per each additional resident. One small pet(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50 rent increase and $500 deposit.



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". Each person over the age of 18 MUST complete an application for approval and pay the $25 application fee. Online applications only.

APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2LMZ8ye



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/948287?source=marketing

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (675 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



