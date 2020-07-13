All apartments in Poway
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

Oak Creek

12455 Oak Knoll Rd · (442) 777-6395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12455 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit M · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. Aug 14

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Welcome to Oak Creek Apartments in Palo Alto, where luxury resides. Twenty seven acres of flawless landscaping featuring carefully appointed oak trees on rolling lawns.\nConveniently located adjacent to Stanford, Highways 101, and 280. Palo Alto`s finest community is distinctively different. Apartment homes include studios, one and two bedroom floor plans, in addition to fully furnished and accessorized corporate suites.\nOak Creek offers a state-of-the-art health club, steam rooms and saunas along with five heated sparkling pools, spa, three lighted tennis courts, clubhouse with daily planned activities, a day spa and a children`s playground.\nCall or stop by to see your new home at Oak Creek Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oak Creek have any available units?
Oak Creek has 5 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oak Creek have?
Some of Oak Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Creek pet-friendly?
No, Oak Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does Oak Creek offer parking?
Yes, Oak Creek offers parking.
Does Oak Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oak Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Creek have a pool?
Yes, Oak Creek has a pool.
Does Oak Creek have accessible units?
No, Oak Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, Oak Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Oak Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oak Creek has units with air conditioning.

