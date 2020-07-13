Amenities
Welcome to Oak Creek Apartments in Palo Alto, where luxury resides. Twenty seven acres of flawless landscaping featuring carefully appointed oak trees on rolling lawns.\nConveniently located adjacent to Stanford, Highways 101, and 280. Palo Alto`s finest community is distinctively different. Apartment homes include studios, one and two bedroom floor plans, in addition to fully furnished and accessorized corporate suites.\nOak Creek offers a state-of-the-art health club, steam rooms and saunas along with five heated sparkling pools, spa, three lighted tennis courts, clubhouse with daily planned activities, a day spa and a children`s playground.\nCall or stop by to see your new home at Oak Creek Apartments.