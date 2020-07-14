Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Wake up to gorgeous mountain views at Big Stone Apartments in Poway, CA. Our quaint community is nestled along Old Pomerado Road where the pulse of Poway's history lies. Along this road you may stumble upon a hiking trail (or two) that may lead you to a little known secret lake. Big Stone embodies the old Poway charm, one that will spark your curiosity and imagination.



This small community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes which feature spectacular mountain views from your private balcony or patio. You'll be able to kick off your shoes and sink into comfort in these spacious and open apartments. Our units feature central air, breakfast nook, built in book cases, wall-to-wall closets, and a full size kitchen appliance package. For your convenience, the community is equipped with on-site laundry facilities and assigned covered parking.



We'd love to show you around. Give us a jingle today to schedule your private tour. We look forward to showing you your new home.