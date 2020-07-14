All apartments in Poway
Big Stone
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Big Stone

12311 Old Pomerado Rd · (858) 683-6221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Poway
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12311 Old Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04 · Avail. now

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 02 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Big Stone.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Wake up to gorgeous mountain views at Big Stone Apartments in Poway, CA. Our quaint community is nestled along Old Pomerado Road where the pulse of Poway's history lies. Along this road you may stumble upon a hiking trail (or two) that may lead you to a little known secret lake. Big Stone embodies the old Poway charm, one that will spark your curiosity and imagination. \n\nThis small community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes which feature spectacular mountain views from your private balcony or patio. You'll be able to kick off your shoes and sink into comfort in these spacious and open apartments. Our units feature central air, breakfast nook, built in book cases, wall-to-wall closets, and a full size kitchen appliance package. For your convenience, the community is equipped with on-site laundry facilities and assigned covered parking. \n\nWe'd love to show you around. Give us a jingle today to schedule your private tour. We look forward to showing you your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Small pets under 35lbs are welcome with management approval. Breed restrictions may apply. Pet policy subject to change.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Big Stone have any available units?
Big Stone has 2 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Big Stone have?
Some of Big Stone's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Big Stone currently offering any rent specials?
Big Stone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Big Stone pet-friendly?
Yes, Big Stone is pet friendly.
Does Big Stone offer parking?
Yes, Big Stone offers parking.
Does Big Stone have units with washers and dryers?
No, Big Stone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Big Stone have a pool?
Yes, Big Stone has a pool.
Does Big Stone have accessible units?
No, Big Stone does not have accessible units.
Does Big Stone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Big Stone has units with dishwashers.
Does Big Stone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Big Stone has units with air conditioning.
