Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:38 AM

17904 Villamoura Dr

17904 Villamoura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17904 Villamoura Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17904 Villamoura Dr have any available units?
17904 Villamoura Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 17904 Villamoura Dr have?
Some of 17904 Villamoura Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17904 Villamoura Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17904 Villamoura Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17904 Villamoura Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17904 Villamoura Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 17904 Villamoura Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17904 Villamoura Dr offers parking.
Does 17904 Villamoura Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17904 Villamoura Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17904 Villamoura Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17904 Villamoura Dr has a pool.
Does 17904 Villamoura Dr have accessible units?
No, 17904 Villamoura Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17904 Villamoura Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17904 Villamoura Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17904 Villamoura Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17904 Villamoura Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
