Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
16911 Valle Verde
16911 Valle Verde Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16911 Valle Verde Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 16911 Valle Verde have any available units?
16911 Valle Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poway, CA
.
What amenities does 16911 Valle Verde have?
Some of 16911 Valle Verde's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16911 Valle Verde currently offering any rent specials?
16911 Valle Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16911 Valle Verde pet-friendly?
No, 16911 Valle Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poway
.
Does 16911 Valle Verde offer parking?
Yes, 16911 Valle Verde offers parking.
Does 16911 Valle Verde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16911 Valle Verde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16911 Valle Verde have a pool?
No, 16911 Valle Verde does not have a pool.
Does 16911 Valle Verde have accessible units?
No, 16911 Valle Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 16911 Valle Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16911 Valle Verde has units with dishwashers.
Does 16911 Valle Verde have units with air conditioning?
No, 16911 Valle Verde does not have units with air conditioning.
