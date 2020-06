Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Extraordinary Single Level McCullough-Ames Estate. Expansive Kitchen & Family Room will be the center of all entertaining. The backyard is an enticing space with the saltwater pool/spa, private tennis court, putting green, playground, built-in BBQ, & vast covered patio. Owned Solar System = low utilities. Pictures taken a year ago before owners moved in. Furniture shown in pics is not the furniture thats rented with the house.