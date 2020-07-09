14537 Kent Hill Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available July 1st. Stunning single-level home in heart of Poway in cul-de-sac offering spacious, open floor plan w/abundant light. Beautiful kitchen & fam. room open into “California Dream” backyard (almost .5 acre) w/pool, waterfall, built-in BBQ, & water-wise turf area. Home & pool BOTH have solar. Large laundry room including W/D & storage galore. Bonus room off garage-perfect for home office or kids game room. Pool/yard maintenance included in lease. Home also available fully furnished for $5,480/mo.