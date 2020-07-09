All apartments in Poway
14537 Kent Hill Way
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:43 AM

14537 Kent Hill Way

14537 Kent Hill Way · No Longer Available
Location

14537 Kent Hill Way, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available July 1st. Stunning single-level home in heart of Poway in cul-de-sac offering spacious, open floor plan w/abundant light. Beautiful kitchen & fam. room open into “California Dream” backyard (almost .5 acre) w/pool, waterfall, built-in BBQ, & water-wise turf area. Home & pool BOTH have solar. Large laundry room including W/D & storage galore. Bonus room off garage-perfect for home office or kids game room. Pool/yard maintenance included in lease. Home also available fully furnished for $5,480/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14537 Kent Hill Way have any available units?
14537 Kent Hill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 14537 Kent Hill Way have?
Some of 14537 Kent Hill Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14537 Kent Hill Way currently offering any rent specials?
14537 Kent Hill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14537 Kent Hill Way pet-friendly?
No, 14537 Kent Hill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 14537 Kent Hill Way offer parking?
Yes, 14537 Kent Hill Way offers parking.
Does 14537 Kent Hill Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14537 Kent Hill Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14537 Kent Hill Way have a pool?
Yes, 14537 Kent Hill Way has a pool.
Does 14537 Kent Hill Way have accessible units?
No, 14537 Kent Hill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14537 Kent Hill Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14537 Kent Hill Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14537 Kent Hill Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14537 Kent Hill Way does not have units with air conditioning.

