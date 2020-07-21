All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 13773 Celestial Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
13773 Celestial Road
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

13773 Celestial Road

13773 Celestial Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13773 Celestial Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$3,395 - 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home located in Poway w/ Pool and Views! - Great Location: 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Home is located in Poway and has spectacular views! Open floor plan with a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and newer flooring throughout. New paint throughout house (not colors in pictures) Backyard perfect for entertaining with a pool and amazing views! Oversized 3-car garage, Solar electric, Solar heated pool, gravel RV parking on side.

Highly sought after Poway Unified School District home. Close to all shopping, schools and parks.

$3.395/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/13773-Celestial-Road

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE5046241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13773 Celestial Road have any available units?
13773 Celestial Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13773 Celestial Road have?
Some of 13773 Celestial Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13773 Celestial Road currently offering any rent specials?
13773 Celestial Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13773 Celestial Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13773 Celestial Road is pet friendly.
Does 13773 Celestial Road offer parking?
Yes, 13773 Celestial Road offers parking.
Does 13773 Celestial Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13773 Celestial Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13773 Celestial Road have a pool?
Yes, 13773 Celestial Road has a pool.
Does 13773 Celestial Road have accessible units?
No, 13773 Celestial Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13773 Celestial Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13773 Celestial Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13773 Celestial Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13773 Celestial Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPoway 2 Bedroom Apartments
Poway Apartments with BalconiesPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College