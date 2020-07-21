13773 Celestial Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$3,395 - 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home located in Poway w/ Pool and Views! - Great Location: 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Home is located in Poway and has spectacular views! Open floor plan with a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and newer flooring throughout. New paint throughout house (not colors in pictures) Backyard perfect for entertaining with a pool and amazing views! Oversized 3-car garage, Solar electric, Solar heated pool, gravel RV parking on side.



Highly sought after Poway Unified School District home. Close to all shopping, schools and parks.



$3.395/month, 1 month security deposit



* 1 Year Lease Required



* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.



* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



* Pets are only allowed if specified above.



* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



