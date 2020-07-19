All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 13651 Comuna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
13651 Comuna Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13651 Comuna Drive

13651 Comuna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13651 Comuna Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13651 Comuna Drive have any available units?
13651 Comuna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13651 Comuna Drive have?
Some of 13651 Comuna Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13651 Comuna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13651 Comuna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13651 Comuna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13651 Comuna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 13651 Comuna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13651 Comuna Drive offers parking.
Does 13651 Comuna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13651 Comuna Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13651 Comuna Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13651 Comuna Drive has a pool.
Does 13651 Comuna Drive have accessible units?
No, 13651 Comuna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13651 Comuna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13651 Comuna Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13651 Comuna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13651 Comuna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconiesPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College