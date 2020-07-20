13531 Acton Ave Available 07/26/19 Charming Rustic 3Br/2Ba Single Level House in Poway W/ Yard - Rustic 3Br/2Ba Single Level House in Poway 1322 Sq Ft Tiled Kitchen and Entry Newer Carpet Family Room Newer Windows Newer A/C Ceiling Fans 2 Car Garage Fenced Yard Gardener included Side yard parking for additional vehicle or recreational W/D/R NOT included you bring your own Located in the Garden Road Area
Poway Schools
1 Pet ( Under 40 Lbs) MAY be considered W/ Additional Deposit on a case by case basis W Additional Security Deposit.
Do NOT disturb the occupant- call leasing office to schedule showing
This home is close to Rancho Bernardo/Carmel Mountain/Miramar/15/56/4S Ranch/Ramona Shopping/Dining/Entertainment
Please Note: Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
