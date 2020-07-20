Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13531 Acton Ave Available 07/26/19 Charming Rustic 3Br/2Ba Single Level House in Poway W/ Yard - Rustic 3Br/2Ba Single Level House in Poway

1322 Sq Ft

Tiled Kitchen and Entry

Newer Carpet

Family Room

Newer Windows

Newer A/C

Ceiling Fans

2 Car Garage

Fenced Yard

Gardener included

Side yard parking for additional vehicle or recreational

W/D/R NOT included you bring your own

Located in the Garden Road Area



Poway Schools



1 Pet ( Under 40 Lbs) MAY be considered W/ Additional Deposit on a case by case basis W Additional Security Deposit.



Do NOT disturb the occupant- call leasing office to schedule showing



This home is close to Rancho Bernardo/Carmel Mountain/Miramar/15/56/4S Ranch/Ramona

Shopping/Dining/Entertainment



Please Note:

Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.



(RLNE2527474)