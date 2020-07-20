All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 13531 Acton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
13531 Acton Ave
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

13531 Acton Ave

13531 Acton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13531 Acton Avenue, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13531 Acton Ave Available 07/26/19 Charming Rustic 3Br/2Ba Single Level House in Poway W/ Yard - Rustic 3Br/2Ba Single Level House in Poway
1322 Sq Ft
Tiled Kitchen and Entry
Newer Carpet
Family Room
Newer Windows
Newer A/C
Ceiling Fans
2 Car Garage
Fenced Yard
Gardener included
Side yard parking for additional vehicle or recreational
W/D/R NOT included you bring your own
Located in the Garden Road Area

Poway Schools

1 Pet ( Under 40 Lbs) MAY be considered W/ Additional Deposit on a case by case basis W Additional Security Deposit.

Do NOT disturb the occupant- call leasing office to schedule showing

This home is close to Rancho Bernardo/Carmel Mountain/Miramar/15/56/4S Ranch/Ramona
Shopping/Dining/Entertainment

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

(RLNE2527474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13531 Acton Ave have any available units?
13531 Acton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13531 Acton Ave have?
Some of 13531 Acton Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13531 Acton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13531 Acton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13531 Acton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13531 Acton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13531 Acton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13531 Acton Ave offers parking.
Does 13531 Acton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13531 Acton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13531 Acton Ave have a pool?
No, 13531 Acton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13531 Acton Ave have accessible units?
No, 13531 Acton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13531 Acton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13531 Acton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13531 Acton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13531 Acton Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPoway 2 Bedroom Apartments
Poway Apartments with BalconiesPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College