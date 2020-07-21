All apartments in Poway
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

13433 Nokoni

13433 Nokoni Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13433 Nokoni Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13433 Nokoni have any available units?
13433 Nokoni doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
Is 13433 Nokoni currently offering any rent specials?
13433 Nokoni is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13433 Nokoni pet-friendly?
No, 13433 Nokoni is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 13433 Nokoni offer parking?
Yes, 13433 Nokoni offers parking.
Does 13433 Nokoni have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13433 Nokoni does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13433 Nokoni have a pool?
No, 13433 Nokoni does not have a pool.
Does 13433 Nokoni have accessible units?
No, 13433 Nokoni does not have accessible units.
Does 13433 Nokoni have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13433 Nokoni has units with dishwashers.
Does 13433 Nokoni have units with air conditioning?
No, 13433 Nokoni does not have units with air conditioning.
