Poway, CA
13422 Little Dawn Ln
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

13422 Little Dawn Ln

13422 Little Dawn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13422 Little Dawn Lane, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY LARGE POOL HOME located in cul-de-sac,4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2402 square feet, hardwood floors, double pane windows and sliders, double entry doors, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen, granite counters, large family room, formal dining area, laundry with washer/dryer gorgeous backyard with cascading waterfall, SPARKLING POOL, mature landscaping and manicured lawn. Close to Poway schools, parks, shopping, minutes away to 1-15. Lion statues welcome you to this FULLY FURNISHED charmer!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13422 Little Dawn Ln have any available units?
13422 Little Dawn Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13422 Little Dawn Ln have?
Some of 13422 Little Dawn Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13422 Little Dawn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13422 Little Dawn Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13422 Little Dawn Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13422 Little Dawn Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 13422 Little Dawn Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13422 Little Dawn Ln offers parking.
Does 13422 Little Dawn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13422 Little Dawn Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13422 Little Dawn Ln have a pool?
Yes, 13422 Little Dawn Ln has a pool.
Does 13422 Little Dawn Ln have accessible units?
No, 13422 Little Dawn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13422 Little Dawn Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13422 Little Dawn Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 13422 Little Dawn Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13422 Little Dawn Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
