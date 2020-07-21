13422 Little Dawn Ln

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY LARGE POOL HOME located in cul-de-sac,4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2402 square feet, hardwood floors, double pane windows and sliders, double entry doors, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen, granite counters, large family room, formal dining area, laundry with washer/dryer gorgeous backyard with cascading waterfall, SPARKLING POOL, mature landscaping and manicured lawn. Close to Poway schools, parks, shopping, minutes away to 1-15. Lion statues welcome you to this FULLY FURNISHED charmer!!