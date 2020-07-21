13422 Little Dawn Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY LARGE POOL HOME located in cul-de-sac,4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2402 square feet, hardwood floors, double pane windows and sliders, double entry doors, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen, granite counters, large family room, formal dining area, laundry with washer/dryer gorgeous backyard with cascading waterfall, SPARKLING POOL, mature landscaping and manicured lawn. Close to Poway schools, parks, shopping, minutes away to 1-15. Lion statues welcome you to this FULLY FURNISHED charmer!!